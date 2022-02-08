Our common goal is to prevent a war in Europe: Weimar Triangle

The Weimar Triangle leaders, namely, Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz, France’s Emmanuel Macron and Poland’s Andrzej Duda met in Berlin to discuss ways to de-escalate tensions over the Russian military build-up on the border of Ukraine late on Tuesday.

“Our common goal is to prevent a war in Europe,”

Chancellor Scholz said alongside President Emmanuel Macron and Polish President Andrzej Duda ahead of talks in the German chancellery.

📍 Berlin 🤝 #WeimarTriangle

🇵🇱@AndrzejDuda

🇩🇪 @OlafScholz

🇫🇷 @EmmanuelMacron pic.twitter.com/iHw9U6XYqB

— Biuro Polityki Międzynarodowej (@BPM_KPRP) February 8, 2022

We need unity within EU and NATO: President Duda in Brussels

see more

Speaking with one voice

During a press conference following the meeting, President Andrzej Duda stressed that today the most important matter was to stay united and maintain solidarity. He went on to say that a solution preventing war in Ukraine must be found.

“We must show that we speak in unison, show that we are a community, we must demonstrate that we are unbreakable and to my mind, we also need to show that we do not back down, that we will not leave anyone behind only because we are afraid that we may not be able to acquire peace. I am sure that we will make it, but we need a wise unanimous stance,” Presiden Duda said.

“It is our great task to ensure peace to our societies and nations. It is also our great task to protect international law and territorial integrity, also of those states that are neither members of the EU nor NATO members but are, nonetheless, our allies. The country inhabited by a nation desiring freedom, a nation desiring independence and sovereignty — it is Ukraine that I am speaking about,” said the Polish President.

“We have an unprecedented military rally of Russian troops along the Ukrainian border. We also have a huge Russian military buildup in Belarus where military exercises are taking place until February 20. We are all well aware of what is to come, of the result of the military movements that the world and Europe have not seen since WWII,” President Duda said.

Poland’s head of state thanked the German Chancellor for the meeting in Berlin. He said that in this way European leaders showed unity and will to search for the best collective solution to the situation, to ensure peace in the region. He added that the meeting was also an opportunity to exchange experience and to discuss prospective modes of operation.

Macron says resolving Ukraine standoff may take months

A day after talking with Russia’s Vladimir Putin in Moscow, France’s President Emmanuel Macron flew to Kyiv on Tuesday to hold a discussion with…

see more

Returning to dialogue the only way forward, Macron argues

For his part, France’s President Macron asserted that the goal of the Weimar Triangle was to avoid the war, reinforce the unity of Europeans and protect the values of Europe.

“This is about respecting the sovereignty of all states, their territorial integrity and our values written down in the charters of rights,” he said.

He also stressed that “reinitiating dialogue was the only way to guarantee peace to Ukraine” and added that undertaking “a demanding dialogue with Moscow” was necessary. He also said that NATO member states and the US were holding talks on new security guarantees that are to ensure stability and lasting peace in Europe.

Russian forces begin 3-week night-time tactical drills

Russian news agencies reported the start of military drills in the southern part of the country on Tuesday, hours after Paris reported that Russian…

see more

Meanwhile in Ukrainian trenches

Ukrainian soldiers in Luhansk, a war-torn region adjacent to the Russian border find themselves under constant pressure from Moscow-backed separatists. The situation has been dragging on for eight years and cost the lives of 15,000 people, as Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed.

With more than 100,000 Russian troops near Ukraine’s borders gathered in a matter of weeks, the Kremlin put on alert most of Europe’s state, NATO members and the US. Regardless, Moscow denies any plan to invade Ukraine.

But Ukrainian soldiers in the Luhansk region grow restless and say that they are fed up with uncertainty. They are on the lookout for any kind of breakthrough in the conflict. “We are sick of this never-ending war. Make it or break it, let them attack us or we should attack them to end this uncertainty. We are all tired of this,” Bohdan, a Ukrainian soldier who refused to give his surname for security reasons, told Reuters.