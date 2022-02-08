Polish diplomat discovers lost city of Thebasa in south-central Anatolia

On a daily Robert D. Rokicki is a diplomat at the Polish Embassy in Ankara, as all of us, he too has a couple of hidden talents, one of which led him to discover the lost ancient city of Thebasa in 2021 in the Pinarkaya village of southern Karaman province.

What many a great scholar and traveller, including a famous British author, adventurer, and statesperson Gertrude Bell, failed to accomplish, the Polish diplomat pulled off just fine. He discovered Thebasa whose last known position was submitted by an Austrian academician Gertrud Laminger-Pascher in 1991.

Although Thebasa has not made it big on the pages of history, Pliny, a Roman geographer, dedicates to it a couple of sentences. According to him, the city lay in the Taurus mountains and was one of the most prominent cities of the province of Lycaonia, a large region in the interior of Asia Minor.

Mr Rokicki said Thebasa was not Troy, but had played some role in history. The diplomat said that his discovery of the city was pure serendipity while he had been trekking through the wilderness of Anatolia.

The ancient city of Thebasa was located where now stands the village of Pianrkaya in southern Turkey. Photo: TVP World

Histracking helped

“I can freely perform my favourite way of tourism here, which I call ‘histracking’ — off-road hiking in search of historical places. It combines natural and cultural discovery. Turkey is the world’s best destination for this kind of activity, as it is rich in historical monuments, natural wonders and provides a friendly environment,” he said.

Thebasa and its stronghold acquired new importance following the Muslim conquest of Cilicia, Mr Rokicki argued. This is when it became one of the crucial fortresses on the eastern border of Byzantium.

“In 793, Thebasa surrendered to Abdurrahman bin Abdalmalik’s army due to water scarcity; in 805 it was restored on the initiative of Emperor Nikephoros I, and in 806 was destroyed during the great campaign of caliph Harun ar-Rashid,” he explained.

“Due to the scanty and ambiguous information, the city has been searched for in various places, often very distant from one another,” he added.

One of the greatest researchers of Asia Minor, a fellow of the British Academy and honorary secretary of the British Institute at Ankara, professor Stephen Mitchell said that the study not only resolved a long-standing mystery of Asia Minor historical geography but it also helped to comprehend some previously intractable problems of roads and communication routes between Konya and Adana.

Robert D. Rokicki’s “work adds a whole new chapter to the story of the conflict between the Byzantines and the Arabs in the 10th and 11th centuries,” he said.

After two centuries of searching and at least eight unique locations considered, Thebasa now can be moved from the shadows of myths into the light of common history.