Polish, French, German leaders meet to discuss Ukraine

Thibault Camus/PAP/EPA

The Polish and French presidents and the German chancellor have met in a trilateral formula for the first time in years to discuss the current tensions at the Russia-Ukraine border.

Meeting in Berlin on Tuesday, Poland’s Andrzej Duda, France’s Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s Olaf Scholz revived the Weimar Triangle, a three-decade-old format of trilateral talks.

Speaking at a press conference before the meeting, Andrzej Duda said that the main task for the leaders was to prevent a new war. “I believe we’ll do it,” he added.

“We must show that we speak in one voice,” the Polish president stressed.

The German chancellor said that any violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity was unacceptable and would have far-reaching consequences for Russia in “political, economic and geo-strategic dimensions.”

Emmanuel Macron said that France was determined to continue its diplomatic efforts, calling them “the only path to end the conflict around Ukraine.”

Russia has massed more than 100,000 troops near its border with Ukraine and has demanded concessions from Nato, including assurances that the bloc will not accept any new eastern members.

Nato has rejected the Kremlin’s demands and decided to send a few thousand troops to its eastern flank to reassure the bloc’s eastern members, which have been alarmed by Russia’s assertive moves.