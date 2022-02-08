Polish FM says OSCE still a pillar of int’l security

Zbigniew Rau was speaking at a press conference during an OSCE meeting in Vienna on Tuesday afternoon. Poland now holds the OSCE chairmanship.

Leszek Szymański/PAP

The Organisation for the Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) is a strong pillar of the international security system and can be used to de-escalate the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Polish foreign minister has said.

“We’re pleased with efforts undertaken by the US and Russia in this respect as well as their bilateral channels,” Rau said.

“The OSCE can complement and strengthen them as it proved to be successful in supporting stabilisation in Europe in the past: in the times of the Cold War and in the last three decades,” the Polish foreign minister added.

“We are at a critical moment for the security in the world and Europe,” Rau warned. “The risk of a large-scale war is now greater than any time before in the past 30 years.”

Russia has massed more than 100,000 troops near its border with Ukraine and has demanded concessions from Nato, including assurances that the bloc will not accept any new eastern members.

Nato has rejected the Kremlin’s demands and decided to send a few thousand troops to its eastern flank to reassure the bloc’s eastern members, which have been alarmed by Russia’s assertive moves.