Macron says resolving Ukraine standoff may take months

A day after talking with Russia’s Vladimir Putin in Moscow, France’s President Emmanuel Macron flew to Kyiv on Tuesday to hold a discussion with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy on the current Russian threat and the crisis situation surrounding Ukraine — a standoff that, as he put it following the talks, could take months to resolve.

Vladimir Putin ‘expects things he cannot get’: US President

After returning from a weekend in Delaware, US President Joe Biden said that Russian leader Vladimir Putin “expects things he cannot get”, during a…

see more

On a mission to ensure stability in the region, the French President also passed on the words of President Vladimir Putin who allegedly reassured him that the escalation of the conflict would not come from him.







“I do not really trust words. I believe that every politician can be transparent by taking concrete steps,” President Zelensky responded to the statement at a joint press conference with his French counterpart. “Openness was great” so long as it was “not a game”, President Zelensky added.







The Minsk agreements the best way out, but what does it really mean?

The Minsk accords are “the only way guaranteeing lasting peace today. All sides must fulfil their obligations,” President Macron argued.







The Minsk agreements sought to end the war in the Donbas region of Ukraine twice, first in 2014 and then in 2015 but to no avail. President Macron held on to the format as the instrument for ending the conflict — a point on which Kyiv and Moscow do not seem to see eye to eye, or even agree on what reality the deal should bring about.







Moscow pushes the envelope on Kyiv, demanding that it recognises the pro-Moscow separatists in the eastern territories of Donetsk and Luhansk. For Kyiv, this is “no dice”. Ukraine wants the separatists disarmed before any political solution can be found. Moreover, officials are of the opinion that enacting the Minsk agreements could result in the collapse of the Ukrainian state.







President Putin retorted to the word of Ukraine’s reluctance about putting the Minks accords into force.

Welcome to Ukraine @EmmanuelMacron! This is the first visit of the President of France to our country in 24 years. I’m convinced it will be fruitful for our states, as ���� and ���� are interested in deepening cooperation in the security sphere and strengthening economic cooperation. pic.twitter.com/aV35oT0m24

— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 8, 2022

Russian invasion of Ukraine would stop NS2: German ambassador

“We are preparing a package of drastic economic, financial and personal sanctions with our partners… Nord Stream 2 will be part of this package,”…

see more

The Tuesday Macron-Zelensky press conference saw the latter address President Putin, in Russian, directly, saying that Ukraine was indeed “tolerant” because it was not replying to Kremlin provocations. “There is wisdom in this tolerance,” he said, adding that Ukraine was expecting Russia to demonstrate tangible steps proving Moscow’s intention of deescalating the conflict.







President Zelensky extended his words of gratitude to President Macron for France’s engagement in the reconstruction of Eastern Ukraine’s infrastructure.







Any change to Russia’s stance after Macron’s visit?

The opinions vary. French officials suggested that the resut of Macron seeing Putin was that the latter swore not to carry out any new “military initiatives” — and that after just six hours of talks with Macron.







And yet Kremlin seems unshaken, as Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov’s call with reporters showed, when the official dispelled any hopes for a breakthrough. “This is wrong in its essence. Moscow and Paris could not do any deals. It’s simply impossible,” Mr Peskov said, adding that it would be pointless to make a deal with France.







“France is a leading country in the EU, France is a member of NATO, but Paris is not the leader there. In this bloc, a very different country is in charge. So what deals can we talk about?” Mr Peskov said.