President to talk Ukraine, Belarus with French, German heads of gov’t

Marcin Obara/PAP

Ahead of a Tuesday meeting of the Weimar Triangle (Poland, Germany and France) in Berlin, President Andrej Duda described the situation in Ukraine and Belarus as the most difficult time since 1989.

Duda was scheduled to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday evening in the German capital.

“Very intensive activities of the Russian army indicate the possibility of an invasion of Ukraine, an ever greater massing of forces along the Ukrainian border, Russian manoeuvres ongoing in Belarus, all cause an absolute need… to close ranks, common action, international solidarity firstly with Ukraine, secondly solidarity within the framework of the North Atlantic Alliance and the EU,” Duda told a press briefing, adding that “fortunately nobody has any doubt about that.”

Duda is glad that after many years a meeting was being held in the Weimar Triangle format and said the three heads of government would discuss the situation around Ukraine and in Belarus, which he described as “practically along our border but also along the border of the EU and of the North Atlantic Alliance.”

“Unity, unity and once again unity. The need to eliminate all conflicts, the need to close ranks, that is what dominates in all talks,” he said.

He added that everyone was aware that Nato and the EU could not let themselves be divided and that everyone must stand by Ukraine. In this context, Duda listed military equipment and infrastructure as well as financial support.

“We need to prepare a package of sanctions against Russia in the event that it attacks Ukraine,” he said. “Sanctions that will be felt very strongly, sanctions that will be severe.”