Polish movie ‘The Dress’ nominated for Academy Awards best shorts

“The Dress” by Poland’s Tadeusz Łysiak found itself among the hopeful nominees for the Academy Awards Best Live Action Short Film — a list that also includes ”The Long Goodbye” by Aneil Karia, Maria Brendle’s “Ala Kachuu – Take and Run”, “On My Mind” by Martin Strange-Hansen and K.D. Davila’s “Please Hold”.

The nominations were announced on the Academy Awards’ website on Tuesday. The names of the nominees were read out by actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan.

Created by students of the Warsaw Film School and produced by Maciej Ślesicki, “The Dress” tells a story about a young motel assistant who, because of her short posture, suffers rejections on the part of men. The leading role of the assistant is played by Anna Dzieduszycka.

Not the only thumb up for Poland

Time and again Poland may be proud of its world-famous cinematographer Janusz Kamiński, who was nominated for an Oscar for his cinematographic mastery demonstrated in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story”, which, incidentally, also enters the fray in the Best Picture, the Best Director, and the Best Production Design categories.

Should Mr Kamiński be awarded the golden statuette, this would be his third with Spielberg, next to “Schindler’s List” and “Saving Private Ryan”.

Best Picture

Apart from “West Side Story”, ”Belfast” by Kenneth Branagh, Sian Heder’s “CODA”, Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up”, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi’s “Drive My Car”, Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune”, “King Richard” by Reinaldo Marcus Green, “Licorice Pizza” by Paul Thomas Anderson, Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley” and “The Power of the Dog” by Jane Campion will vie for the award in the Best Picture category.

Best Actress

The lineup of contenders for the Best Actress award is as follows:

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”

Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”



Penelope Cruz, “Parallel Mothers”

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Best Actor

One of the following gents will be awarded Academy Awards’ Best Actor:

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick … Boom!“

Will Smith, “King Richard”

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”

Best Directing

Now for the Best Directing category:

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car”

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”

Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”

Best International Feature

”Drive My Car”

“Flee”

“The Worst Person in the World”

“The Hand of God”

“Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom”

Best Production Design

”Dune”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Best Cinematography

”Dune”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

Best Visual Effects

”Dune”

“Free Guy”

“No Time to Die”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”

“Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Best Documentary Feature

”Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”

“Flee”

“Attica”

“Writing With Fire”

“Ascension”

Best Documentary Short Subject

”Audible”

“The Queen of Basketball”

“Lead Me Home”

“Three Songs for Benazir”

“When We Were Bullies”

Best Original Song

”No Time to Die,”

“Dos Oruguitas,” “Encanto”

“Just Look Up,” “Don’t Look Up”

“Down to Joy,” “Belfast”

“Somehow You Do,” “Four Good Days”

Best Animated Feature

”Encanto”

“The Mitchells vs The Machines”

“Flee”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

“Luca”

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

”Coming 2 America”

“Cruella”

“Dune”

“House of Gucci”

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Best Film Editing

”King Richard”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“The Power of the Dog”

“Tick, Tick … Boom!”

Best Supporting Actor

Ciaran Hinds, “Belfast”

Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

Jesse Plemons, “The Power of the Dog”

J.K. Simmons, “Being the Ricardos”

Best Live Action Short Film

”The Long Goodbye”

“The Dress”

“Ala Kachuu – Take and Run”

“On My Mind”

“Please Hold”

Best Animated Short Film

”Affairs of the Art”

“Beast”

“Boxballet”

“Robin Robin”

“The Windshield Wiper”

The Ceremony falls on March 27

Scheduled for March 27, the Awards Ceremony will take place in Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre. But unlike in the previous three years, instead of having a number of celebs handing the awards to the winners, this time the ceremony will have just one moderator, as explained by Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment CEO Craig Erwich.

So far “The Power of the Dog” and “Dune” have been enjoying the largest number of nominations, namely 12 and 10 respectively.