Two Poles nominated in Oscar 2022 categories

"The Dress" ('Sukienka') by Tadeusz Łysiak (pictured) has been nominated in the Best Live-action Short Film category.

Albert Zawada/PAP

Warsaw Film School student Tadeusz Łysiak’s short movie and longtime Spielberg collaborator and cinematographer Janusz Kamiński have been nominated for 2022 Oscars.

“The Dress” (‘Sukienka’) by Tadeusz Łysiak has been nominated in the Best Live-action Short Film category. The film, made by a student of the Warsaw Film School, tells the story of a young motel worker (played by Anna Dzieduszycka), who, due to her short stature, experiences rejection by men.

Polish cinematographer Janusz Kamiński has also been shortlisted in the Best Cinematography category for his work on Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story.’

Kamiński has been already awarded by the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences twice. He won an Oscar for the Best Cinematography in Schindler’s List in 1994 and in Saving Private Ryan in 1999.

The Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday on the awards website. Nominees were read out by actress Tracee Ellis Ross and actor Leslie Jordan.

The winners of the 94th Oscars will be announced on March 27. The awards gala will be held at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment CEO Craig Erwich announced in mid-January that this year’s celebration – after three years when its formula was based on “award-giving celebrity personalities” – will have one host.