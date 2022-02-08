71 pct of Germans negative about Chancellor Scholz: poll

Two months into the work of the newly-composed coalition government of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SDP), the Greens and the Free Democratic Party (FDP) the time has come for first surveys, one of which shows the work of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s work assessed negatively by a staggering 71 percent of respondents.

Carried out by Civey on the commission of “Focus” monthly, the survey showed that trust in Chancellor Scholz of the SPD and his ministers dwindle into a trickle after two months into their swearing-in. As read in “Focus”, the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and the crisis in Ukraine gave little time to the government to acclimatise, not to forget that it made quite a few mistakes.

Lukewarm response to the crisis in Ukraine weighs on polls

The hesitative stance of the ruling coalition on the situation in Ukraine dragged the opinion polls down with only 20 percent of respondents finding the current foreign policy of Germany positive.

Only on Monday German Ambassador to Poland Arndt Freytag von Loringhoven said that his country was “preparing a package of drastic economic, financial and personal sanctions with our partners… Nord Stream 2 will be part of this package,” adding that he could not “imagine Nord Stream 2 [gas pipeline] after Russia attacks Ukraine.”

In terms of Germany’s internal policies, only 16 percent of respondents supported it while 59 percent criticised it. Reportedly, it was Internal Affairs minister Nancy Faeser’s (SPD) choices that contributed to such results. “In the EU, she looked for parties eager to form a coalition for a new start in the asylum-seeking policy.

On Twitter, Ms Faeser suggested that Apple and Google were ‘accelerators of right-wing extremism’ because they made downloading the Telegram app possible. Then she made unfortunate remarks about protesters and freedom of speech,” “Focus” wrote.

No firm hand on the government’s steering wheel

Another conclusion of the survey was that the German government lacked strong leadership. Only 12 percent of respondents were happy with Chancellor Scholz’s activities and 18 percent showed indifference. As many as 71 percent found Chancellor Scholz’s style of politics bad or very bad.

Even SPD, the Greens and FDP voters were sceptical about their, seemingly preferred, government. Only 31 percent of SPD voters, 22 percent of the Greens voters and only six percent of FDP supporters found deemed the current government strong.

A total of 77 percent of respondents found the administration’s mode of communication with the society negative, while nine percent were content. The main critique related to incongruent communication, especially in terms of health and anti-pandemic policies.

Economy and climate minister criticised

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Action is managed by Robert Habeck (Greens), who too got his share of criticism. A total of 61 percent of respondents voiced negative opinions about his work, while only 15 percent were positive. A total of 67 percent of respondents were disappointed with the way Mr Habeck carried out Germany’s energy policies, while only 15 percent were content.

“High electricity and gas prices likely played a key role here,” “Focus” wrote.

The respondents also criticised the way Karla Lauterbach managed Germany’s health policies throughout the pandemic. Only 21 percent of respondents were happy with her results, whereas 62 percent voiced negative opinions. Only 45 percent of SPD and the Greens’ supporters approved of her performance. Focus assumed that the negative opinions stemmed from the lack of flexibility of German regulations as contrasted with European ones.

On a positive note, the leaders of SPD, FDP and the Greens received praise for efficient and “quiet” coalition negotiations.