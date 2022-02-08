Migration crisis: 12 people force PL-BY border, foreigner crashes car trying to escape

“On 7 February 12 people tried to enter the Polish territory illegally from Belarus – 8 Iraqi and 3 Yemeni nationals,” the Border Guard wrote on Twitter.

“Last night a group of 30 foreigners approached the border – 9 people crossed the border this morning – they were detained – 8 Egyptian nationals and a Syrian national. The people arrived in Belarus from Russia this month,” the Border Guard added.

Belarusian services fire shots from signal pistols

Moreover, Polish services apprehended a Moldovan national trying to help foreigners cross Poland in a car. The car crashed into a cross, fortunately no one was hurt. The Border Guard also released a video of the crash site.

“Yesterday, Border Guard officers detained a Moldovan citizen who was transporting illegal immigrants – citizens of Yemen. The man hit a roadside cross while trying to flee. No one was injured. This year, 29 people helping organise illegal border crossings from Belarus to Poland were detained,” the Border Guard stated on social media.

Migration crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border

Since the beginning of the year, Border Guard officers have recorded over 1,100 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian.

Last year, the Border Guard recorded 39,700 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border. In December, there were over 1,700 attempts, 8,900 in November, 17,500 in October, 7,700 in September, and 3,500 in August.

A ban on stay in the strip encompassing 183 localities in the Podlaskie and Lubelskie provinces in the border zone with Belarus was introduced for three months, from December 1 to March 1. The inhabitants and emergency services are excluded from this ban. Previously, a state of emergency was in force in the same area.

At the end of January, the construction of a border barrier between Poland and Belarus began. The 5.5-metre-high barrier will stretch over 186 kilometres and will cost approximately EUR 260 mln. The barrier is due to be operational by June.