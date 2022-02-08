Polish govt to oppose EU budget payment cuts regarding Turów case

Poland will use all legal means possible to appeal against the European Commission’s decision, especially since an agreement between the Polish and Czech governments has been reached, government spokesman Piotr Müller said in response to the EC’s decision to cut payments to Poland from the EU budget.

Czech Republic withdraws complaint against Turów in EU institutions

EU wants to punish Poland

The European Commission spokesman Balazs Ujvari told the French Press Agency (AFP) that the EC had informed Poland that it would proceed to cut payments to Poland from the EU budget to recoup penalties imposed by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) in the Turów lignite mine case.

The Commission has informed Poland that it will proceed to cut payments due to penalties imposed in the C-121/21 Czech Republic v. Poland Turów lignite mine case. The deduction concerns penalties covering the period September 20, 2021 to October 19, 2021. The Commission will proceed with the deduction within 10 working days after the notification, the European Commission spokesman said.

If unopposed the current cut will amount to nearly EUR 15 million. However, according to AFP the total unpaid fine amounts to around EUR 70 million euros including interest.

Turów mine must operate: Polish gov’t

"The Council of Ministers has adopted a resolution in which it emphasises that the Turów mine and power plant must operate," said Polish Prime…

Polish government answers

The Polish government spokesman stressed that it was the duty of the Polish government to ensure the country’s energy security and the stability of employment in the energy sector.

“This is particularly important in the context of current geopolitical threats from Russia. Poland has stressed from the outset that the decisions taken by the CJEU have no legal or factual basis. They go beyond the EU treaties and violate the treaty guarantees of energy security,” Mr Müller emphasised.

“Poland will use possible legal means to appeal against these plans by the European Commission. More so because there was an agreement between the Polish and Czech governments,” the government spokesman stressed.

“At the same time, we would like to emphasise that the liquidity of the projects has not been threatened,” he added.

The start of the Turów dispute

The dispute between Poland and the Czech Republic over the Turów mine began in June 2021 after the Czech side filed a complaint against Poland to the CJEU over the expansion of the mine.

On September 20, 2021, the CJEU beganfining Poland EUR 500,000 per day for failing to implement the interim measure and not ceasing the mining of lignite.

The end of the Turów dispute

On February 4 the Czech Republic withdrew the complaint against Poland regarding the environmental impact of the Turów lignite mine. This decision came after an intergovernmental agreement signed a day earlier.