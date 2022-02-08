Q4 GDP up 7 pct y/y

Poland’s GDP in the 4th quarter of 2021 was around 7 percent up year on year, the finance ministry reported on Tuesday.
Quarter four consumption and investment were respectively around 8 and 12 percent up year on year, the ministry wrote in a February report on the state budget’s borrowing requirements.
The amended 2021 budget foresees GDP growth at 4.9 percent against the initially predicted 4 percent.
Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /var/www/warsawpoint/data/www/warsawpoint.com/wp-content/themes/accesspress-mag/content-single.php on line 69