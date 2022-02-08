Poland reports 35,960 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 286 deaths

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 35,960 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 286 deaths over the past 24 hours to Tuesday morning, against 21,980 cases reported on Monday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 19,014 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 18,287 recorded the day prior, including 1,171 patients on ventilators, against a total of 2,678 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 550,851 people are under quarantine. So far, 4,373,899 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 52,280,338 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, with 21,890,527 people having been fully vaccinated, of whom 10,462,824 have also had a booster jab, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.