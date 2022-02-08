COVID-19: 35,960 new infections in Poland, active cases decreasing

The Health Ministry announced 35,960 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 5,224,144 including 743,351 still active. The number of active cases decreased from 748,822 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 286 new fatalities – 83 from COVID-19 alone and 203 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 106,894.

According to the ministry, 550,851 people are quarantined and 4,373,899 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 743,351 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

Vaccinations in Poland

As of Tuesday a total of 52,280,338 vaccine doses have been administered and 21,890,527 people have been fully vaccinated.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 1,171 out of 2,678 available.

COVID-19 global data

As of Tuesday morning, as many as 398,572,703 coronavirus cases, 5,770,591 deaths and 315,113,995 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 78,370,774, India has the second most with 42,339,611 cases and Brazil third with 26,605,137.