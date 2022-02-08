Tuesday marks 100th birth anniversary of Polish poet from Columbuses Generation

Tadeusz Gajcy nom de guerre “Topór” was a member of the Generation of Columbuses (pokolenie Kolumbów), a generation of Poles born after Poland regained its independence, who experienced adolescence during the start of the second world war. “Topór” died in the Warsaw Uprising, he was only 22 years old.

Youthful poetry marked by war

According to renowned Polish poet and essayist Bronisław Maj, Tadeusz Gajcy was first and foremost also a poet. “A poet who has barely moved beyond childhood, full of youthful enthusiasm, intoxicated by his own – free and liberated – vivid imagination. A poet-dreamer,” Mr Maj wrote in one of his essays.

One of the last works of poetry written by Tadeusz Gajcy was a kind of poetic testament, a poem-letter titled “To posterity”. The poem expresses the desire to ensure his immortality through the written word. Perhaps also desire for personal contact, with “posterity”, aside from the cruelty of war.

His poetry displays a desire for a philosophical understanding of the world, fate and human life. A reflective, pessimistic and rebellious tone prevails, however, there are also positive accents. What distinguishes the poetry of Tadeusz Gajcy from other poets of the time is above all the different, unique style of writing about the brutal reality of war.

The poet does not directly describe his horrific accounts of what war is like. He presents them in the form of apocalyptic visions which take nothing away from their horror, and at the same time do not bore with literal descriptions. His works incorporate a multiplicity of unusual metaphors and bold associations taken from everyday speech, which make his poetry distinctive.

A short recollection of Tadeusz Gajcy’s life

Tadeusz Gajcy was born on 8 February 1922 in Warsaw. His father worked as a locksmith, and his mother was a midwife. He passed his Matura (baccalaureate exam) in 1941 and began studying Polish philology in Warsaw University’s clandestine classes.

He made his debut as a poet at the age of 20, taking third place in a competition organised by the “Sztuka i Naród” (“Art and Nation”) magazine for his poem “Wczorajszemu” (“Yesterday”).

On May 15, 1943, together with his friends, poets Wacław Bojarski and Zdzisław Stroiński, laid flowers at the Copernicus Monument on the 400th anniversary of the scholar’s death. Unfortunately a patrol of German military police arrived mortally wounding Wacław Bojarski and detaining Zdzisław Stroiński.



He was the last editor of the underground monthly “Sztuka i Naród” from November 1943. He fought in the Warsaw Uprising in the “Chmura” (“Cloud”) assault team, under the nom de guerre “Topór”. He died on August 16, 1944 in an outpost on Przejazd street, blown up by the Germans.