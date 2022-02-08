German attitude grows out of problematic motivations: Belgian historian

“The German attitude towards the Russian-Ukrainian crisis grows out of problematic motivations, it may seem to many outside observers as unreliable as hypocritical and also resembles old historical arrangements,” Prof. David Engels, a Belgian historian, told the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

“The refusal [by Germany] to send arms to Ukraine, proposing Russia to strengthen ‘climate neutrality’ in exchange for de-escalating the conflict and finally the only aid provided to Ukraine being 5,000 helmets – all of these [factors] made some people wonder if this strange behaviour is some form of deliberate hoax,” he noted.

“Many people are trying to find a rational and comprehensive strategy in the statements by German politicians,” the professor said, adding that “Germany’s current policy towards Russia is no longer guided by a unified ‘positive’ strategy of diplomacy and pressure, as was the case in the 20th and 19th centuries, but rather by a dispersed combination of different, largely ‘negative’ imperatives.”

Energy dependence on Russia

In his opinion, the example of such an imperative is energy dependence on Russia.

“It is not based on the will to ally with Russia, but on the surreal decision by Angela Merkel, strengthened by the ideological pressure of the German Greens, to gradually phase out not only coal, but also nuclear energy within a few years, so that the search for cheap gas becomes a necessity for Germany ,” he said.

“One can of course… import this energy from the US… but a large part of German society and German politics is marked by a deep aversion to the US and NATO as a result of decades of left-green agitation against ‘American imperialism.’ This naturally translates into a certain sympathy for Russia,” the professor explained.

According to professor Engels, this is the only way to explain the ‘paradox’ of German leftist politicians showing sympathy for the “ultra-conservative” Russia and Iran.

“For decades Germany has kept away from helping its Western allies”

“This aversion to the Western alliance system is also a somewhat surreal consequence of Germany’s demilitarisation after WWII… Germany developed a paradoxical and somewhat childish form of ‘militant pacifism’, replacing its military arrogance with a new moral arrogance,” he stressed.

“For decades Germany has kept away from helping its Western allies in any military confrontation… confining itself at best to the call for ‘moderation’, dispatching doctors and of course selling its weapons,” the professor emphasised.

“It would be wise for Poland not to rely too much on assurances of a ‘Western community of values’ and ‘European solidarity’ but to develop its own military-diplomatic defence system,” he assessed.