Thanks to Poland, German concentration camp will not be forgotten

The Gusen camp in Austria, was a place where the Germans murdered 27,000 people. According to the Austrian daily “Der Standard” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced in 2019, that Poland is interested in buying the remains of the camp. This gave the Austrian government the impetus to buy the site of the former German concentration camp.

How did Poland help?

In May last year, Austria announced the purchase of part of the site of the former German concentration camp Gusen. Now the process of designing a dignified memorial has started. “For decades, the Republic of Austria moved the official commemorations to Mauthausen, denying the crimes that took place at nearby Gusen,” the Austrian daily stressed.

The small town of St. Georgen an der Gusen in northern Austria has 4,000 inhabitants, while 2,500 live in the neighbouring town of Langenstein. The two towns have one thing in common: “the central parts of the former concentration camp Gusen were located where today there are nice single-family houses”, “Der Standard” stated.

The German concentration camp Gusen was intended to be a support camp for the Mauthausen-Gusen concentration camp complex. “At least 71,000 people were held in Gusen alone, almost half of them exterminated through labour. The prisoners were forced to build a system of underground tunnels in which they carried out secret weapons production under the code name “Bergkristall”.

A significant number of the victims came from Poland. “This explains, among other things, the pressure by the Polish government and associations, fighting for years for the commemoration of the victims and for a dignified culture of remembrance,” the Austrian newspaper noted.

Poland’s intention to purchase the site gave the Austrian authorities a significant nudge at the highest level. On 4 May last year, the then Interior Minister and the present Chancellor, Karl Nehammer, announced the purchase of several sites of key importance to the camp (including the entrance area to the Bergkristall tunnel system in St. Georgen an der Gusen, two SS administration buildings, and part of the roll-call square in St. Langenstein).

Land purchase finalisation, memorial park idea

The land purchase agreements were not officially signed by the notary until December 24, 2021. Reasons for the delays included the re-measurement of the plots. “It was also necessary to clarify which land purchases are still necessary in order to be able to link the former concentration camp sites together in the future,” “Der Standard” added.

According to the newspaper, a concept for the future memorial has already been drawn up. It is likely to be a “memorial park” in which a route will lead “from the former SS barracks in the east through the roll-call square (…) to the Gusen Memorial. An audiovisual trail will accompany visitors on their way through the various sites, with explanations on information boards and stories from survivors,” Martha Gammer, chairwoman of the Gusen Memorial Service Committee said, in an interview with Der Standard.

“A turning point in the activities was the purchase of the former Gusen concentration camp site by the state. After years of turning a blind eye and skirting the issue, a worthwhile concept now needs to be implemented quickly. The survivors and their families have waited long enough” the Austrian daily wrote.

Polish victims

The German Concentration Camp Gusen was one of the most important links in the Mauthausen-Gusen concentration camp system, where 34,000 Polish prisoners were incarcerated – mainly members of the intelligentsia, 27,000 of whom killed by the Germans. After the war the remains of KL Gusen were largely destroyed, while the campgrounds were divided up and sold to private owners.