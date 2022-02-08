Polish company to launch its self-produced satellite

“Polish company SatRevolution, commissioned by Oman, will design and build a satellite that will fly into space,” Grzegorz Zwoliński, the company’s CEO, told the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

He indicated that a preliminary agreement was signed a few days ago.

“Within 30 days we have to present the directional proposals to specialists from Muscat University and then together with them determine in which direction the satellite will fly,” Mr Zwoliński said, adding that an executive contract will be signed in the coming months.

When asked about its value, he said the final amount depends on “the destination the object is to reach.”

News! We are proud to announce that @SatRevolution has become part of a consortium that aims to implement Oman's first space mission. #SatRev satellites launched onboard the @VirginOrbit LauncherOne rocket will conduct research and take pictures of deep space. 🛰 pic.twitter.com/RkyHjydFXm

— SatRevolution (@SatRevolution) January 26, 2022

He recalled that this is not SatRevolution’s first cooperation with Oman. Last year, the company signed a contract to build a satellite that will penetrate the low orbit around the Earth. He said the object is now ready and expected to be launched this summer, most likely from the UK.

“Data is the crude oil of the modern world”

Asked why Oman needs so many satellites, Mr Zwoliński explained that it is now a rapidly developing country that wants to invest in the latest space research and technology. Moreover, the new economic strategy of Oman envisages that in the coming years the data obtained from satellites will become another important source of income for the country, aside from energy resources.

“Data is the crude oil of the modern world,” he stressed, stressing that information obtained from satellites is a valuable commodity, for example for representatives of the agricultural, insurance, logistics and mining and distribution sectors.

“Satellite imagery allows you to monitor the health of sensitive infrastructure and quickly respond to pipeline leaks, predict agricultural yields and market prices, as well as disasters such as landslides and volcanic eruptions,” he explained.

He pointed out that according to calculations by Euroconsult (a global company dealing in market analysis, including in the space sector), the total value of the global market for satellite imagery services could reach as high as USD 140 bn (EUR 122.6 bn) by 2026.

The SatRevolution company, specialising in the design, production and operation of satellites as well as data analysis, was founded in Poland in 2016. It has a factory in Wrocław, south-western Poland, employing approximately 65 people.

Space industry in Poland

According to the data of the Polish Ministry of Development and Technology, some 40-50 companies operate in the space industry in Poland, of which five or six are recognisable on the international market. The country’s Technology Minister, Piotr Nowak, pointed out that the space sector is currently one of the fastest growing industries in the world and within a dozen or so years the Polish space sector may become the country’s distinguishing feature on international markets.

The integrator of the space industry in Poland is the Polish Space Agency, whose task is, among others, to establish relationships with leading players in the industry in Europe and the USA.

The Bank of America estimates show that the global space sector will be worth approximately USD 1.5 trillion within 10 years.