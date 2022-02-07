World News 07.02: Ukraine unrest, Europe lifts COVID-19 restrictions

The unrest around Ukraine still dominates the headlines of European media, as both NATO and Russia take further military steps with the consensus unlikely to be reached in the nearest future. Meanwhile, some countries on the continent loosen COVID-19 restrictions as an attempt to bring back normality.

Next batch of US soldiers land in Poland

“Europe is at a ‘critical crossroads’” – said the French president Emmanuel Macron, as he opened a meeting in Moscow with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. The French leader said he hoped to begin a de-escalation in Russia’s military build-up surrounding Ukraine, adding that dialogue is absolutely essential to ensure the security and stability of Europe. According to Kremlin officials, however, in the stalemate between Russia and the West, no breakthrough was expected as a result of the meeting.

Duda in Brussels





“We must see eye to eye and be unified, because only then we will be able to defend peace and international law” – said Polish President Andrzej Duda, after the meeting with top EU officials and NATO Secretary General. The main topic of the talks was, of course, the question of security in Eastern Europe, threatened by tens of thousands of troops amassed at the Ukrainian border as well as Putin’s unapologetic approach.

A turn in Russian-German relations?





Germany seems to be changing its attitude towards Russia’s aggressive moves. After ruling out sending weapons to Ukraine and downplaying the role of Nord Stream 2 in Russia’s blackmail strategy – it is taking a more hard-line approach. Berlin officials have informed that they have been preparing a severe sanction package with their partners. And, in case of a Russian invasion, these sanctions – will also include the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

UK firmly rejects China’s support for Argentina claims to Falklands

More Russian soldiers in Belarus



As the Western countries prepare sanctions and send funds and equipment to Ukraine, in a bid to deter Putin from invading – Kremlin deployed 30,000 troops to Belarus, which border’s Ukraine from the North. Moscow denies planning an invasion, saying the drills are defensive in nature. New satellite images show, however, that some military units are deployed far away from where the drills were anticipated to take place, and much closer to Ukraine’s border.

Training volunteers amid invasion



Ukrainian civilians are taking up arms. Many fear that a full-scale Russian invasion of the country might take place soon. The Ukrainian Parliament recently approved increasing the size of the Armed Forces by 100 thousand new servicemen. This includes the expansion of the auxiliary formations of the territorial Defence forces, composed of lightly armed volunteers with only basic training.

Europe lifts restrictions



Several European countries have decided to lift many of their coronavirus restrictions. Though the number of infections worldwide remains high, most epidemiologists agree that the COVID-19 pandemic is entering the endemic stage.

