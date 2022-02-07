Russia signs agreement with Minsk to send Belarusian troops to Syria

The Russian government has approved the draft agreement providing for the deployment of a military contingent consisting of up to 200 people from Belarus to Syria in order to perform humanitarian tasks there.

The document was published on Monday on the official legal portal of the Russian Federation.

According to its content, the Belarusian contingent is to be “engaged to carry out activities solely for humanitarian purposes outside the combat zone”. Furthermore, these soldiers will be authorised to use weapons in places where the Russian air force is based in Syria.

Russia will provide Belarusian soldiers with weapons, uniforms, transport, housing, food, medical aid and material support for free. The Russian side will transport the Belarusian military to the place where they will be stationed, and in the event of an emergency, will evacuate them from Syria.

Belarusians will be subordinate to the Centre for the Reconciliation of Fighting Parties belonging to the Ministry of Defence of Russia. They will remain under the command of the Belarusian side.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed the document on February 3 this year.