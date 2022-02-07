Oak Dunin – Polish candidate in Tree of the Year contest

Oak Dunin, the guardian of the Białowieża Primeval Forest, is the Polish candidate in the European Tree of the Year contest – an annual event held by the Environmental Partnership Association. It has been taking place since 2011.

The oak is over four hundred years old and grows in the village of Przybudki in the Podlaskie province. Many newlyweds come to the open air to take a photo with the oak tree owing to its mighty beauty.

In order to win the title of the tree of the year in Poland, Oak Dunin defeated 150 competitors. Now it’s time to conquer Europe.

“The European Tree of the Year contest is not only about what the tree looks like, how old it is, but also about its history and its relation to society and people.”

To win the title of the tree of Europe, the tree needs at least 500,000 votes. Not only Polish people can vote, but everyone.

One can cast their votes through the Gaja club website, the Arbor Day website, or directly through the Tree of the Year website and vote in particular for the Polish tree, Dunin Oak, the guardian of the Białowieża Primeval Forest.