We need unity within EU and NATO: President Duda in Brussels

Today, we need unity within the EU and within NATO; only in this way are we able to defend peace and law as when it is respected, there is no threat of war, President Andrzej Duda said in Brussels.

On Monday, Andrzej Duda met with the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the European Council head Charles Michel. He also held talks with the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and put forward the idea of organising the meetings at the highest level with Ukraine and Georgia.

Andrzej Duda told journalists after these meetings that the “absolutely main and pivotal topic” of these talks was the situation in the East, around Ukraine and Belarus, and what actions should be taken in the current situation.

“We agreed that what we need first and foremost is European unity and again, unity in both the EU and NATO. We should act together, with consensus on every action we take. Secondly, we need unity, the whole world needs it,” the President stated.

He went on to say that “those who have various discussions with us today, as well as those who create different tensions must understand that we can only defend peace and international law through unity, this is of fundamental importance, because where international law is respected, there is no threat of war.”

“I am glad that my legislative initiative was welcomed by the leaders of EU institutions and that there was relief that such an initiative was promoted,” he said, referring to his proposal as regards the Supreme Court of Poland which includes the abolishment of its Disciplinary Chamber, questioned by the EU, and replacing it with the Professional Responsibility Chamber.

After the meeting with President Duda, Jens Stoltenberg said that in recent weeks the Alliance countries had decided to strengthen their forces on the eastern flank in response to Russia’s actions around Ukraine. These include additional ships and aeroplanes transferred to Central-Eastern Europe from Denmark, the Netherlands and Spain.

“These forces include around 40,000 soldiers that can be deployed in a short time. But we are also discussing some long-term regulations, adjustments,” the Secretary General said.

At the same time, the head of NATO noted that the Alliance was constantly ready to engage in dialogue with Russia. He recalled that specific topics for discussion, such as arms control, were included in NATO’s written response to Moscow’s demands for the so-called security guarantees.