Ruling party accepts FinMin’s resignation, PM to cover interim

The leadership of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party has accepted the resignation of erstwhile Finance Minister Tadeusz Kościński, whose duties will be performed by the prime minister until a replacement is appointed, PiS’s spokesperson announced on Monday.

The PiS leadership met for about four hours on Monday, after which Anita Czerwińska said they had accepted Kościński’s resignation.

“Of course it was dictated by the fact that the minister accepted political responsibility for the shortcomings around the implementation of the new tax rules,” she said, adding that until a new finance minister is appointed, Kościński’s duties will be fulfilled by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

On the subject of Kościński’s replacement, Czerwińska said “candidatures have to be agreed with the president.”

The government’s hallmark Polish Deal programme introduced this year a new, more progressive tax system that the government pledged would benefit 80 percent of Poles, but is having a difficult start and most Polish taxpayers are not satisfied with the complex changes.