UK to send 350 additional troops to Poland amid Ukraine tensions

Poland and the United Kingdom are ready to discourage an aggressor through a policy of deterrence, Poland’s defence minister said following a meeting in London on Monday with his UK counterpart.

Mariusz Błaszczak told a press conference following his talks with Ben Wallace that the UK will deploy 350 more British soldiers to Poland.

“Historical experience speaks clearly: only a definite policy of deterrence stops Russia’s aggressive attitude. Historically speaking, there are many examples of how a policy of submission only emboldened the aggressor,” said Błaszczak.

Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops near its border with Ukraine and has demanded concessions from Nato, including assurances the bloc will not accept any new eastern members. Nato has rejected the Kremlin’s demands.

Błaszczak said Poland would accept the British troops as soon as possible and that he wanted them stationed in the east of the country.

He added that during his talks with Wallace the issue of Polish-British defence industry cooperation had also been raised.