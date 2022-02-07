Ruling party accepts resignation of Finance Minister

Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party has accepted the resignation of the Finance Minister Tadeusz Kościński, the spokeswoman of the party Anita Czerwińska announced on Monday afternoon.

The decision was an aftermath of a row over the rollout of tax reforms.

According to Ms Czerwińska, the minister took political responsibility for the shortcomings that have occurred in the implementation of the new tax rules.

She added that Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki would perform this function until a new candidate was appointed.

Earlier, Jarosław Kaczyński, the PiS leader stated that those who were preparing the introduction of the Polish Deal “at the political and semi-political level did not fully control what was up to them, and perhaps there was a lack of sufficient qualifications and good will”.

He then announced that he would draw personal consequences.

Many circles have been critical of the new Polish Deal, as some groups, including teachers and public sector workers received smaller salaries in January without prior notice. Issues such as new tax rate bands and making health insurance contributions non-deductible from personal income tax also raised serious concerns.

Tadeusz Kościński has been in office since October 15, 2019.