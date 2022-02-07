More troops from 82nd US Airborne Division arrive in Poland

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

About 1,700 “comprehensively equipped” US paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division have arrived in the south-eastern city of Rzeszow.

The arrival of the troops was announced in a tweet by the Polish Defence Ministry on Monday.

Their deployment comes at a time of heightened tensions between East and West owing to fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Brigadier General Wojciech Marchwica (Chief of Staff, Operational Command of Poland’s Armed Forces – PAP) said that the 1,700 paratroopers were “comprehensively equipped, trained and prepared to carry out various activities”, and their presence “proves the unity, solidarity and determination of the alliance to support the countries of Nato’s eastern flank.”

The commander of the 82nd US Airborne Division, General Christopher Donahue, said that the support provided to Poland was proof of solidarity.

The US military said that the 82nd Airborne Division had been ordered to move to Poland “in order to strengthen allied readiness and interoperability in all domains and, if necessary, to defend the Nato alliance.”

On February 2, the Pentagon announced a temporary increase in the number of US troops in Europe in order to strengthen Nato’s eastern flank.

About 2,000 soldiers will be sent to Poland and Germany, with 1,700 of them going to Poland. A further 1,000 troops will be transferred from Germany to Romania.