Next batch of US soldiers land in Poland

American soldiers from the 82nd US Airborne Division, who will be stationed in Poland, landed on Monday at the airport in Jasionka near Rzeszów in the south-eastern part of the country. It is the first group of the 1,700 soldiers from the elite US unit sent in response to Russia’s ongoing manoeuvres near Ukraine.

Biden approves deployment of 1,700 soldiers to Poland

Several American planes have landed at the airport in Jasionka so far. A preparatory group, whose task was to provide logistical support for soldiers stationed in Poland, has already arrived in the country.

The Polish military has previously cooperated with the soldiers of the 82nd US Airborne Division whilst on missions in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Polish Minister of National Defence, Mariusz Błaszczak, assessed that the transfer of American forces to Poland is the best response to the threats that affect NATO’s eastern flank, and proves that allied obligations are treated very seriously.

“This is the best method to deter a potential aggressor”

Mr Błaszczak pointed out that American soldiers will operate in the south-eastern part of Poland, a place that “attracts the attention of the entire North Atlantic Alliance.”

“This is the best method to deter a potential aggressor. Deterrence and solidarity are the best response to Moscow’s aggressive policy, to an aggressive attempt to rebuild the Russian Empire,” the minister stressed.

He stated that the strengthening of NATO’s eastern flank is the result of talks with the US.

“I had the opportunity to talk with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin several times last week about it. But this is a consequence of many meetings, many talks by [Polish] President Andrzej Duda,” he explained.

General Christopher Donahue (C) and Brigadier General Wojciech Marchwica (R), Photo: PAP

US military presence in Poland proves its solidarity with alliance: generals

“It proves the solidarity of the alliance to support its eastern flank”

“The presence of American soldiers in Poland proves the solidarity of the alliance to support the countries of NATO’s eastern flank,” both Brigadier General Wojciech Marchwica and the commander of the 82nd US Airborne Division, General Christopher Donahue, said on Sunday.

“Our contribution and the support given to Poland by our country are proof of solidarity with our allies in this time of uncertainty,” General Donahue emphasised, pointing out that the transfer of troops “is a continuation of close cooperation with our Polish allies.”

“It is a rational move that serves the common goal of preventing war, defending and protecting our allies,” he stressed.