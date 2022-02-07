UK firmly rejects China’s support for Argentina claims to Falklands

The United Kingdom strongly rejected the statement by the China leader Xi Jinping, who supported Argentina’s rights to the Falkland Islands, an archipelago that is the subject of a territorial dispute between London and Buenos Aires.

“We completely reject any questions over sovereignty of the Falklands. The Falklands are part of the British family and we will defend their right to self determination,” wrote British Foreign Minister Elizabeth Truss.

She added that China must respect the Falklands’ sovereignty.

— Liz Truss (@trussliz) February 6, 2022

On Sunday, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Argentine President Alberto Fernandez issued a joint statement in which China expressed “support for Argentina’s demands for sovereignty over the Malvinas (the Argentinian name for Falklands)”.

Argentina believes that the Falklands have been illegally occupied by Great Britain since 1833.

In 1982, a war broke out between Great Britain and Argentina over the archipelago – the conflict ended in the defeat of Argentina, and as a result of the military actions, 649 Argentineans and 255 British were killed.

China has recently overtaken Brazil as Argentina’s main trading partner. Buenos Aires is currently negotiating with Beijing to join Argentina’s “Belt and Road” initiative (the new “Silk Road”).