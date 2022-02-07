Poland reports 21,980 new coronavirus cases on Monday, 10 deaths

Wojtek Jargiło/PAP

Poland recorded 21,980 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 10 deaths over the past 24 hours to Monday morning, against 34,703 cases reported on Sunday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 18,287 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 17,661 recorded the day prior, including 1,150 patients on ventilators, against a total of 2,695 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 480,925 people are under quarantine. So far, 4,330,328 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 52,209,949 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, with 21,872,680 people having been fully vaccinated, of whom 10,419,817 have also had a booster jab, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.