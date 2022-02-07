COVID-19: 21,980 new infections in Poland, active cases decreasing

The Health Ministry announced 21,980 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 5,185,757 including 748,822 still active. The number of active cases decreased from 783,744 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 10 new fatalities – one from COVID-19 alone and nine from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 106,607.

Daily new COVID-19 cases in Poland. Photo: TVP World

According to the ministry, 481,014 people are quarantined and 4,330,328 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 748,822 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

Vaccinations in Poland

As of Monday a total of 52,209,949 vaccine doses have been administered and 21,872,680 people have been fully vaccinated.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 1,150 out of 2,695 available.

Number of active COVID-19 cases in Poland. Photo: TVP World

COVID-19 global data

As of Monday morning, as many as 396,289,848 coronavirus cases, 5,759,822 deaths and 315,113,995 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 78,017,402, India has the second most with 42,272,014 cases and Brazil third with 26,536,597.