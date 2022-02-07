COVID-19: Australia to reopen to vaccinated tourists

On Monday Australian officials announced that the country will reopen its borders to vaccinated travellers in February, ending the tourism sector’s two years of stagnation and injecting billions of dollars into the 13th largest economy in the world.

The reopening, which takes effect on February 21, will be the first time since March 2020 that visitors will be able to travel to Australia from anywhere in the world as long as they are vaccinated.

“If you are double-vaccinated, we look forward to welcoming you back to Australia,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said at a media briefing in Canberra. The decision comes three months before he is due to face an election.





This move effectively ends the last main component of Australia’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which many consider the reason behind relatively low death and infection rates. The stop-start lockdowns, which was the other core strategy, was terminated in December.





In recent months the country had taken steps to relax border controls, allowing entrance to skilled migrants and quarantine-free travel arrangements with select countries like New Zealand.





The tourism industry in Australia

“Over the two years since the borders have been closed the industry has been on its knees,” said Australian Tourism Export Council Managing Director Peter Shelley. “Now we can turn our collective efforts towards rebuilding an industry that is in disrepair,” he added.





Total losses in the tourism industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic amounted to USD 72 billion, according to Tourism Research Australia (TRA), while international travel spending plunged from USD 31.6 billion in the 2018-19 financial year to USD 0.9 billion in 2020-21, TRA said.

People watch the sunrise at the Bronte Baths in Sydney, Australia. Photo: PAP/EPA/BIANCA DE MARCHI

Tourism and Transport Forum CEO Margy Osmond said the industry was “thrilled” by the reopening, but would need coordination to ensure Australia was competitive as a destination. “It is not as simple as just turning on the tap and we see numbers of international tourists back where they were pre-COVID,” she told reporters.





COVID-19 in Australia

COVID-19 cases in Australia soared in recent weeks due to the Omicron variant which medical experts say is probably more transmissible but less virulent. However, with more than 90 percent of Australians over 16-years-old fully vaccinated, new cases and hospitalisations appear to have slowed, the authorities say.





On Monday the country reported over 23,000 new infections, its lowest since the beginning of 2022 and far from the peak of 150,000 around a month ago.





In light of complaints of understaffing and fatigue in the aged care sector due to increased pressures brought by the pandemic, the government decided that it would deploy up to 1,700 Australian Defence Force personnel to fill staffing shortages.





Around 2.4 million cases have been recorded in Australia since the first Omicron case was detected in Australia in November. Until then, Australia had counted only around 200,000 cases. The total number deaths stand at 4,248 since the pandemic began.