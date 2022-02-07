Poland’s exports to grow by 14.5 pct this year – business lobby

Polish exports will increase by 14.5 percent in 2022 following a 19.3 percent growth in the previous year, the Polish Chamber of Commerce (KIG) has predicted.

“According to our estimations, exports likely reached EUR 281.4 billion in 2021, which would mean a 19.3 percent increase on 2020,” KIG said in a report on Monday. “In 2022, seen at EUR 322.1 billion, it could be growing by a further 14.5 percent.”

In December 2021, Poland’s exports reached EUR 24.4 billion, down by 9.2 percent from November, according to KIG. In annual terms, December’s exports were up by 21 percent.