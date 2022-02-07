Vladimir Putin ‘expects things he cannot get’: US President

After returning from a weekend in Delaware, US President Joe Biden said that Russian leader Vladimir Putin “expects things he cannot get”, during a brief meeting with journalists in front of the White House. He also expressed support for US troops in Poland.

r a weekend at his home in Delaware, Joe Biden returned to the Presidential residence in Washington DC. Before entering the White House, he spoke briefly with reporters. The first question was whether he was concerned about the increasingly close alliance between China and Russia, the US head of state stressed that “there is nothing new about that”.

Another journalist enquired if he was “ready to send more troops to Poland and other NATO countries if Putin does not deescalate?”Joe Biden responded that he would not “speculate on that”.

President Biden was also asked if “there is any particular thing that Vladimir Putin is looking for Sir, in order to make his decision?” His response was that the leader of Russia “expects things he cannot get”.

After answering three questions the US head of state began heading back to the White House. However, in response to being asked if he had a message for the troops in Poland, in a gesture of support, Joe Biden clenched his fist.

American military vehicles in Poland. Photo: PAP/Darek Delmanowicz

US troops in Poland

On Sunday, an American Boeing C-17 Globemaster III landed at an airport near Rzeszów, south-east Poland, carrying a group of soldiers from the 82nd Division to be temporarily stationed in Poland.

Last Wednesday, the Pentagon announced a temporary increase in the number of US troops in Europe to strengthen NATO’s eastern flank in response to the concentration of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border. There will be 2,000 troops sent to Poland and Germany, of which 1,700 will go to Poland. About 1,000 will be redeployed from Germany to Romania.