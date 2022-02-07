World News 06.02: Russia’s nuclear threat, COVID-19, Winter Olympics

Russia’s nuclear threat, migration in the EU, different approaches by countries worldwide towards COVID-19 restrictions, the Winter Olympics in Beijing in the shadow of the ongoing pandemic and gang wars in Mexico were among the topics covered in Sunday’s episode of World News.

Russia’s nuclear threat

After Russian troops began surrounding Ukraine, NATO and the West have been sending a powerful signal to Moscow, making it clear that the consequences of an invasion would be very serious. But the Kremlin has refused to back down, and is now trying to intimidate the West with an ominous announcement of snap exercises involving nuclear weapons.

Vladimir Putin’s menacing sabre-rattling has spurred Ukraine to bolster its own defences. But it is not just professional soldiers who are readying themselves. Across the country, ordinary people are joining territorial defence units, illustrating the nation’s determination to resist any potential threat.

Migration in the EU

In France, the upcoming elections have reignited the migration debate, with right-wing candidates promising a tougher stance towards non-European migrants. Whilst some French electoral candidates seek to halt the trend, other countries wish to exploit Middle Eastern migrants to achieve their own political goals. Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s regime in Belarus being the prime example, as it continues sending migrants across the border in an ongoing hybrid warfare effort.

Countries’ different approaches towards COVID-19 restrictions

Various countries across the world, including Australia, are rolling back their SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus restrictions, while nations with strict regulations still in place are seeing outbreaks of civil unrest. Is the world so tired of COVID-19 restrictions that risks are being disregarded? Is the loosening of restrictions enlightened thinking or a sign of complacency?

Winter Olympics in the pandemy’s shadow

This year’s Beijing Olympics

are unusual for several reasons, not least because the entire event has been cocooned against the coronavirus. Despite their efforts, some contenders were precluded from competing after contracting the disease. However, the associated uncertainty and stress is not the only issue causing anxiety amongst participants and organisers.

Gang war in Mexico

In Mexico, the public was shocked by the grim discovery of 16 dead bodies. They are victims of a brutal turf war between the nation’s powerful drug lords. Latest reports suggest the struggle between cartels is slowly escalating into no-holds-barred warfare, with improvised landmines and drones threatening to turn parts of the country into a battlefield.

