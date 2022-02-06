US military presence in Poland proves its solidarity with alliance: generals

The presence of American soldiers in Poland proves the solidarity of the alliance to support the countries of NATO’s eastern flank, said both Brigadier General Wojciech Marchwica and the commander of the 82nd US Airborne Division, General Christopher Donahue.

On Sunday afternoon some US soldiers from the 82nd US Airborne Division, who will be stationed in Poland, landed at the airport in Jasionka near Rzeszów.

At the briefing which followed the landing, General Marchwica recalled that a total of 1,700 “comprehensively equipped, trained and prepared to carry out various types of operations” soldiers were expected to be temporarily deployed in Poland.

Brig. Gen. Marchwica added that the US troops have already been stationed in the country, and, together with the newly arrived paratroopers, they will consistently implement exercises and training. “This is to improve the interaction between our armies,” he said.

Continuation of close cooperation with Poland: Donahue



“Our contribution and the support given to Poland by our country are proof of solidarity with our allies in this time of uncertainty,” General Donahue said.

Gen. Donahue thanked the Poles for the warm welcoming of the US troops and added that the units of the 82nd Airborne Division had been ordered to move to Poland “in order to strengthen allied readiness and interoperability in all domains and, if necessary, to defend the NATO alliance.”

“It is a continuation of close cooperation with our Polish allies. Both our nations participate in many annual exercises, such as Swift Response,” General Donahue recalled.

According to the US general, the decision to send soldiers to Poland “is a rational move that serves the common goal of preventing war, defending and protecting our allies.”

Earlier in February, the Pentagon announced a temporary increase in the number of US troops in Europe in order to strengthen NATO’s eastern flank due to the concentration of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border. Some 1,700 will be sent to Poland and 300 troops to Germany. In turn, 1,000 soldiers will be transferred from Germany to Romania.