Poland takes ski-jump bronze in Beijing games

Grzegorz Momot/PAP

Polish ski-jumper Dawid Kubacki has won bronze in the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China, the second Olympic medal in his career.

Kubacki’s result was bettered only by Japan’s Ryoyu Kobayashi (gold) and Austria’s Manuel Fettner (silver).

The remaining Poles in the competition, Kamil Stoch, Piotr Zyla and Stefan Hula, came respectively 6th, 21st and 26th.

Poland’s leading ski-jump Olympic medallists so far are Kamil Stoch and retired multiple world champion Adam Malysz, who each have 4 medals.