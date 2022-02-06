Treat yourself to traditional Lithuanian dish on World Cepelinai Day

The World Cepelinai Day is celebrated on the first Sunday in February. It is an opportunity to treat yourself to one of the most popular dishes of Lithuanian cuisine.

Traditional cepelinai (Eng. zeppelins), that is, the potato-meat dumplings, are made from grated potatoes, combining raw and cooked ones. Usually, they are filled with a meat stuffing seasoned with pepper and marjoram. When ready, it is served with cream and cracklings with onion.

In Lithuania, cepelinai appeared at the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries, probably in the Samogitia region, from where they came from the German Lithuanian minority. Later, they became a popular dish in other parts of the country.

In the beginning, cepelinai were served mainly in taverns, where hungry and tired travellers could stop by and fill their stomachs. This fat dish increased thirst and fit perfectly with beer, thanks to which the earnings in taverns would grow.

With time, this unique potato dish began to appear in homes and won the hearts of almost all Lithuanians. It has gathered a lot of enthusiasts around the world as well.

In Poland, cepelinai are called “kartacze.”