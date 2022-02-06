President in security talks with Chinese, UN, regional leaders

Leszek Szymański/PAP

President Andrzej Duda, in China for security talks, spoke with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Sunday in the Chinese capital Beijing, Duda’s office reported.

On Saturday Duda discussed the Russia-Ukraine crisis and regional security issues with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

On Monday Duda will go to Brussels for talks with Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen and European Council head Charles Michel.

On Tuesday in Berlin, Duda is scheduled to speak with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.