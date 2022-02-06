Ski jumping: Dawid Kubacki wins bronze at Winter Olympics

Ryoyu Kobayashi of Japan won the men’s individual normal hill ski jumping gold medal at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Sunday. The Austrian Manuel Fettner took silver and Dawid Kubacki from Poland won bronze.

The Polish jumper, eighth after the first round, managed to leapfrog five other athletes in his brilliant 103-metre-long second attempt.

Kamil Stoch, who was third halfway through the event, took his second jump in unfavourable conditions and fell to sixth place in the end.

All four of the Polish jumpers managed to qualify for the second round. Piotr Żyła was 21st, while Stefan Hula finished 26th.

Judging from the results of the Polish athletes in the current season, it seemed unlikely that any Pole could join the fight for medals during the most important event of the four years. The Poles are classified in distant places in the World Cup standings. Yet, it was proven once again that ski jumping is a completely unpredictable sport.

Kubacki’s bronze is the 23rd medal for Poland in the history of the Winter Olympics. The Polish tally consists of seven gold, seven silver and nine bronze medals.

This is the second Olympic medal of 31-year-old Kubacki in his career. In 2018, in Pyeongchang, he also won bronze as a team member.