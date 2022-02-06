World News 05.02: Winter Olympics in full swing, US troops in Poland

With the Olympic Games in Beijing already in full swing, global powerhouses try to make the most of the political situation, forming alliances and seeking dialogue. Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her 70th year on the throne. Check out the latest World News episode to learn more about the current affairs.

Big policy in the shadow of Winter Olympics



The Olympic Games in Beijing have begun amidst heightened coronavirus safety measures. As always, the rivalry is intense, breathtaking and filled with moments of both triumph and frustration. This time, however, the tournament is overshadowed by ongoing geopolitical tensions, like a global chess match playing in the background.

Condemnation of Western dominance and assurances of support – this was the main message delivered by Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin in Beijing. Are China and Russia forging a lasting alliance? And what could it mean for the likes of Taiwan and Ukraine?

US troops land in Poland



From Fort Bragg to Poland, a large contingent of US troops is about to make their move into NATO’s Eastern Flank. This is America’s reply to Russian harassment of Ukraine and its muscle-flexing display in Belarus.

Pandemic struggle



The United States hit another dismal milestone in its struggle against the pandemic, with the death toll climbing to a staggering 900,000. All across the world, the virus continues its lethal march, with the overwhelming majority of fatalities recorded among those unprotected by vaccination.

Seven decades in power



Britain’s Queen Elizabeth has reached a remarkable milestone, having now served as the country’s monarch for 7 decades. The platinum jubilee will be celebrated this Sunday, showing how in an era of elected democracies, Britain’s monarchy has stood the test of time.

Renowned poet passes away



Throughout his long life, he has made a profound impression on the world of literature – one that is likely to live on even after he is no more. Jarosław Marek Rymkiewicz – a Polish poet, playwright, art critic and translator – passed away at the age of 86. Today, we take a look at a career one could compare to a diamond – bright, elegant and multi-faceted.

Watch the latest episode of World News to familiarise yourself with those and other pieces of news from around the globe.