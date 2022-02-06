Russian troops will likely stay in Belarus – FM

Poland must prepare for the fact that Russian troops will remain in Belarus, Minister of Foreign Affairs Zbigniew Rau said in an interview with PAP after his visit to the US.

On Saturday, Minister Rau ended his four-day visit to Washington, during which he met with US Foreign Minister Antony Blinken, a number of congressmen and senators from both parties, and appeared before the Helsinki Commission and resumed the Polish-American strategic dialogue after a three-year break.

After talking to the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, he told PAP that the conversation concerned, inter alia, the “probable” stay of Russian troops in Belarus.

“With the unfavourable development of the situation, we must take into account the fact that we will now have Russian troops in the Kaliningrad Oblast on the one hand and in Belarus on the other hand.

When asked by PAP whether Poland, or more broadly NATO, has started plans and actions to adapt to this new situation, for example when it comes to deploying troops on our side, Rau said that Poland was trying to convince its allies to do so.

“We are trying to convince people that deterrence needs to be increased, that more Atlantic Alliance troops are needed in the face of a potential threat growing on the other side of our border.”