COVID-19: 34,703 new infections in Poland, active cases falling

The Health Ministry announced 34,703 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland on Sunday, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 5,163,780 including 783,744 still active. The number of active cases was 810,356 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 19 new fatalities, of which 4 were due to COVID-19 alone and 15 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 106,597.

According to the ministry, a total of 491,194 people are quarantined and 4,273,439 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far.

Vaccinations in Poland



As of Sunday a total of 52,197,329 vaccine doses have been administered and 21,868,932 people have been fully vaccinated.

The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 1,115 out of 2,688 available.

COVID-19 global data



As of Sunday morning, as many as 394,491,165 coronavirus cases, 5,753,983 deaths and 313,286,867 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 77,966,691. India has the second most with 42,188,138 cases and Brazil third with 26,473,273.