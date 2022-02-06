Poland reports 34,703 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, 19 deaths

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 34,703 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 19 deaths over the past 24 hours to Sunday morning, against 45,749 cases reported on Saturday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 17,661 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 17,685 recorded the day prior, including 1,115 patients on ventilators, against a total of 2,688 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 491,194 people are under quarantine. So far, 4,273,439 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 52,197,329 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, with 21,868,932 people having been fully vaccinated, of whom 10,412,348 have also had a booster jab, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.