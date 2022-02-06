Polish, German and French leaders to meet on Ukraine on Tuesday

A meeting between Polish, German and French leaders will take place in Berlin on February 8 as fears of a Russian attack on Ukraine grow by the day, Polish presidential aide Pawel Szrot has told PAP.

“President Andrzej Duda will meet this coming Tuesday with (French) President (Emmanuel) Macron and (German) Chancellor (Olaf) Scholz in the Weimer Triangle format,” Pawel Szrot said on Saturday.

The talks will concern security in Central and Eastern Europe, he added.

Earlier, he told Reuters, the meeting is “part of diplomatic efforts to defuse tensions after Russia massed some 100,000 troops near Ukraine.”

On Thursday, PAP unofficially reported on a planned meeting in Berlin, in the trilateral format of cooperation between Warsaw, Berlin and Paris.

Earlier on Wednesday, Jakub Kumoch, head of the Polish president’s international affairs office, told a public TV broadcaster about a possible tripartite meeting between Poland, Germany, and France.

As he said at the time, the meeting would focus on the Ukraine crisis.