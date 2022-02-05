Russian long-range strategic bombers fly over Belarus

Two Russian long-range strategic bombers Tu-22M3 took part in joint military exercises with their Belarusian Air Forces counterparts, the Belarusian Defence Ministry said on Saturday, February 5.

The Russian strategic bombers conducted manoeuvres for approximately four hours in Belarusian air space, according to the Russian Defence Ministry.

Russian bombers fly over Belarus amid Ukraine tensions https://t.co/nRFPmxaBP4

— FOX40 News (@FOX40) February 5, 2022

How high is the risk?

Belarus shares its western border with NATO members Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, while Ukraine lies to its south.

On Thursday NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that there had been a significant movement of Russian military forces into Ukraine’s northern neighbour – Belarus, in recent days.

The Allied Resolve manoeuvres

On January 19 the Russian Defence Ministry confirmed that Russian forces began to arrive in Belarus for the Allied Resolve manoeuvres, which will last until February 20.

The Kremlin has described the Allied Resolve exercises as a rehearsal for repelling external aggression and says its forces will withdraw after the drills.

However, the Russian military stages live-fire exercises with troops and tanks near the Ukrainian border whenever the Kremlin wants to ramp up political preasure.