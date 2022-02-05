Trashed Mali elections spark EU sanctions on country’s transitional PM Maiga

The scratching of Mali February elections by the country’s transitional PM Choguel Maiga and members of interim President Assimi Goita’s milieu prompted the EU to impose sanctions on the officials.

According to the EU’s official journal, the travel bans and asset freezes affected a total of five individuals including top military commanders who ousted former Malian president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in August 2020. This happened in the first coup while the second followed in May 2021.

Named as PM of the transitional government by Mr Goita in June last year, days after the second coup in the West African country, Choguel Maiga is accused of failing to abide by an agreement for a new presidential vote set for February 27. The military now plans to stay in power until 2025.

“He decided to ignore the previously adopted chronogram of reform and elections,” the internal EU’s sanctions list read.

Also affected by the sanctions are two members of Mr Goita’s inner circle, namely Colonel Malick Diaw and Colonel Ismael Wague. “Wague’s actions also undermine the successful completion of the political transition of Mali,” the EU document read.

“The Brain” on the sanction list

Adam Ben Diarra, another Malian to suffer sanctions, is accused of helping to overthrow Keita in 2020. Interestingly enough, going under the nick of Camarade Ben Le Cerveau (Ben the Brain), he comes across as a vocal proponent of Russia, whose movement has organised anti-French rallies, including one in Bamako on Friday.

Last but not least comes Ibrahim Ikassa Maiga, a member of the transitional government acting Minister for the Reconstruction of State.

A season of upheavals

Following the Economic Community of West African States’ (ECOWAS) condemnation of the transitional military government’s attempts to extend its rule, the EU measures imposed the sanctions while struggling to stabilise the broader Sahel region after a series of coups in Chad and Burkina Faso. The upheavals were also condemned by ECOWAS and the African Union.

The EU’s measures produced little results so far, despite military support, high-level political attention and development aid.

The series of coups was mostly fueled by the local populations and militaries’ disappointment with their respective government’s impotence in dealing with the jihadist threat. Islamist terrorist groups took over large swaths of land in the countries.

For the past couple of months, the relations with France have also been going down the drain with Mali expelling the French ambassador. Thousands of French soldiers deployed to repel jihadist forces may now undergo a drawdown, as Bamako invited the Russian paramilitary Wagner Group to replace them. Allegedly, the Russian mercenaries’ presence on the Malian soil has already been reported.