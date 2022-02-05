Raising the bar on Polish education

Leszek Szymański/PAP

A Polish NGO is training a new generation of teachers to boost the Polish public education system, with an aim to reboot the school system nationwide.

John Beauchamp takes a look at how NGO Teach for Poland wants to raise the level of education in the country by training a new generation of educators in an interview with Katarzyna Nabrdalik, co-founder and CEO of Teach for Poland, part of the Teach for All network.

