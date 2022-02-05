Four aides resign over Johnson’s false accusation concerning Savile case

Four of UK PM Boris Johnson’s senior aides have resigned over a false claim he made about Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer “failing to prosecute a repeated sex offender Jimmy Savile”.

The Monday close-to-fisticuffs debate in the British Parliament that followed the release of a report confirming that PM Boris Johnson took part in multiple parties on 10 Downing Street despite the COVID-19 pandemic saw the official falsely accuse Labour Party leader Keir Starmer of “failing to prosecute a repeated sex offender Jimmy Savile” during his time as Director of Public Prosecutions.

As a result, four of Jonson’s senior aides resigned over the false claim including Munira Mirza, a head of policy who had worked with him for 14 years.

Reportedly, some of Savile’s victims want PM Johnson to “withdraw these comments and apologise,” as put by a lawyer whose firm represented them during the lawsuit. “I call on him to do that right away,” the lawyer said.

The reign of Boris Johnson is a subject of a heated debate in the UK. The recent report demonstrating that PM Johnson hosted multiple parties on 10 Downing Street is all the more embarrassing given the lockdowns and restrictions prohibiting social gatherings at the time.

Boris Johnson who in 2019 won the biggest Conservative majority since Margaret Thatcher, has repeatedly refused to resign over revelations that he and some of his staff attended parties at Downing Street during COVID lockdowns.

PM Johnson himself maintains that the government has been doing everything in its power to serve the nation.

“The government has to help people, and we are helping people, just as we’ve helped people throughout the pandemic,” the PM said.

PM Johnson also apologized to the public for the wrongdoings, promising to change things.

PM Johnson told Russian President Vladimir Putin that any incursion into Ukraine would be a tragic miscalculation during a call on Wednesday. Photo: EPA/ANDY RAIN

Is it the right time to depose PM Johnson?

While opposition political parties and some of Johnson’s own lawmakers have called on him to quit, the UK health secretary commented on the matter, defending the PM.

“The prime minister has been really clear in his response to all these…the reports, the update from Sue Gray. He came to parliament, as he said he would, he apologized and he set out and said that he will change things. And he started making these changes already,” British Health Secretary Sajid Javid said.

To depose a Conservative leader, 15 percent of the parliamentary party would have to submit letters of no-confidence to the chairman of the party committee.

A snap poll by YouGov conducted on Jan. 31 showed that 63 percent of voters wanted Mr Johnson to resign. His potential resignation, however, sparks concern that toppling the British leader at this juncture would leave the West weakened as it faces a potential military crisis in Ukraine.