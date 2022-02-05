US and Slovakia sign defence cooperation agreement

US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, met Slovak Foreign and European Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok and Slovak Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad’ on Thursday, to sign a Defence Cooperation Agreement (DCA) between the two nations. The officials signed the agreement in case of the possibility of a future Russian invasion.

According to a press release provided by the Slovak Ministry of Foreign Affairs “The DCA is a standard bilateral agreement between the NATO allies and is based on the NATO SOFA agreement of 1951. So far, 23 out of the 30 countries of the Alliance have concluded such an agreement with the USA.”

The DCA “creates a legal framework for the reinforcement of defence cooperation and drawing on investments for military infrastructure,” the communiqué stated.

US-Slovak mutual friendship

“I just want to say at the outset how grateful the United States is for the friendship and strategic partnership that we have with Slovakia, in addition to our people to people ties, with nearly one million people of Slovak descent living in the United States,” the US Secretary of State said.

“Our partnership is strong from the first day of our independence. We stood together as friends, we became partners in 2004, we are NATO allies. Allies that not only share values but also stand shoulder to shoulder when these values and principles are being challenged,” the Slovak Foreign Minister emphasised.

“US presence in Europe is vital for both sides of the Atlantic, it contributes to strengthening the security and stability of Europe and the alliance in Central Europe,” he added.

Thanks @SecBlinken for today‘s discussion on 🇸🇰-🇺🇸 strategic partnership,reaffirming views on 🇷🇺/🇺🇦 crisis,support for the sovereignty of 🇺🇦 & importance of T/A unity on dialogue w/🇷🇺.Our strong preference 4 diplomacy while maintaining principles of european security architecture pic.twitter.com/zQLyWF5KIP

— Ivan Korcok (@IvanKorcok) February 4, 2022

Besides signing the agreement the US and Slovak officials also discussed current issues regarding developments in the Russia-Ukraine crisis and the ongoing negotiations with Russia concerning European security.

The crisis in Eastern Europe

The situation in Eastern Europe remains dire as Russia amassed over 127,000 land, air and navy troops near the border with Ukraine.

According to the Ukrainian army, the military equipment gathered by Russia would allow the Kremlin to destroy the state’s “key strategic objects,” and the “Iskander” ballistic missiles placed near the Ukrainian border could reach Kyiv.