US restores sanctions waivers to Iran hoping to pave way to nuclear deal

In a bid to facilitate the return to the Iran nuclear deal and allow international nuclear cooperation projects, President Joe Biden’s administration restored sanctions waivers to Iran on Friday.

As indirect American-Iranian talks in Vienna on reviving the 2015 international nuclear deal with Tehran go headfirst in the last furlong, the intentions of negotiators are set on one goal — to have the US return to the agreement and Iran comply with its provisions.

When was the Iran nuclear deal clenched and why is it no more?

Formally called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the agreement was reached under former US President Barack Obama in 2015.

After his successor President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the deal in 2018, rescinding the waivers on the way in 2019 and 2020, and reimposed strict sanctions, Iran started slowly but surely tramping down on the pact’s nuclear curbs.

Waivers — a bargaining chip but ‘not a quid pro quo’

Anxious that the leaps Iran made during the period of non-application of the deal could very likely impair its revival, after all, what should be done with the enriched uranium Iran acquired, not to mention the state-of-the-art centrifuges, Western negotiators have been looking for new bargaining chips. That is when waivers came into the picture.

In the past, waivers had allowed Russian, Chinese and European companies to carry out non-proliferation activities to effectively make it harder for Iranian nuclear sites to be used for armaments production.

Signed by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the State Department has sent a report to the US Congress explaining that bringing the waivers back will bolster the Vienna talks on returning to the deal reached between Iran and a group of countries including China, France, Germany, Russia, Britain and the US.

The waiver with respect to these activities is designed to facilitate discussions that would help to close a deal on a mutual return to full implementation of the JCPOA and lay the groundwork for Iran’s return to performance of its JCPOA commitments, Reuters reported stating that it has seen the report.

It is also designed to serve U.S. non-proliferation and nuclear safety interests and constrain Iran’s nuclear activities. It is being issued as a matter of policy discretion with these objectives in mind, and not pursuant to a commitment or as part of a quid pro quo, the report said.

The list of activities comprises operations, training and services related to its Bushehr nuclear power plant, redesigning Iran’s Arak heavy-water reactor, the preparation and modification of its Fordow facility for stable isotope production and more.

A “modest sign”, but no revival of the deal just yet

Eight rounds of indirect talks US-Iran talks have been held so far in Vienna, and that is since April 2021. But aside from the two negotiating parties, also France, the UK, Germany, Russia and China were taking part in what has seemed for the most part a tornado of non-papers.

With no formal announcement as to the time when the ninth round would start, next week looks like a plausible gap. This comes in the wake of what a US official described to reporters as one of the “most intensive that we had to date,” adding that there had been some progress in narrowing down the list of differences and that now is the time for political decisions.

The waiver was needed to allow for technical discussions that were key to the talks about a return to the deal, said a senior State Department official, also speaking on condition of anonymity. The official added that restoring the waiver was not a signal that the United States was on the verge of reaching an understanding to return to the deal.

“A modest sign” of movement is how Eurasia Group analyst Henry Rome described the restoration of the waiver.

“The waivers are less a goodwill gesture or a concession to Iran, but rather technical steps that are probably aimed at ensuring implementation discussions can go forward in Vienna,” Mr Rome said.

Iran unimpressed with the US’ move, demands guarantees

Teheran seems well aware of the technical nature of Washington’s move. Sensing little goodwill, Iran reiterated its calls for “tangible lifting of sanctions” and “guarantees” that it had already demanded last week.

The US must demonstrate its goodwill in a practical way and lift the sanctions and provide guarantees to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement, Iran’s FM Hossein Amirabdollahian said adding that Iranian mediators had informed their US counterparts about these demands.

For his part, Iran’s top security official Ali Shamkhani said on Saturday that it had a right to continue nuclear research and development that cannot be curbed by any agreement.

#Iran’s legal right to continue research and development and to maintain its peaceful nuclear capabilities and achievements, along with its security against supported evils, cannot be restricted by any agreement.

